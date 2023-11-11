Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $147.88 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.04.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

