Candriam S.C.A. Sells 17,137 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,137 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.91% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $39,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $296,302.53. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.51. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

