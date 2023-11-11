CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSGS. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Price Performance

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $69.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth $74,990,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,351,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,583,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 416,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.