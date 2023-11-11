StockNews.com Downgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,230,000 after purchasing an additional 262,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,650,000 after acquiring an additional 709,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,994,000 after acquiring an additional 310,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after purchasing an additional 393,937 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

