Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ferroglobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $830.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.18. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $456.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 659.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 70.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,195,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after buying an additional 840,629 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 177,037 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $77,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

