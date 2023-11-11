TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

TrueCar Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

TRUE opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter worth $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 116.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 31.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29,045 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

