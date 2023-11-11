Candriam S.C.A. Raises Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

INDA opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

