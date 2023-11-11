Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Noodles & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $125.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

