Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,907 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $183.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

