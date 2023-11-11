Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

