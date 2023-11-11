Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.25 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $606.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 336.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

