Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

SGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Shares of SGRY opened at $26.18 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

