Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.71.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.75 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 34,908 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.