Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $25,067.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,015.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $56,376.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,424 shares of company stock worth $1,906,237. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,497,000 after acquiring an additional 354,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after buying an additional 494,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after buying an additional 94,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

