LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get LKQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

LKQ Trading Up 0.9 %

LKQ stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90. LKQ has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.