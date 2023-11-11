Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Insider Alfred Moufarrige Purchases 1,500,000 Shares

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) insider Alfred Moufarrige purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.48 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$3,720,000.00 ($2,415,584.42).

Alfred Moufarrige also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Servcorp alerts:

On Monday, November 6th, Alfred Moufarrige sold 1,752,651 shares of Servcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.42 ($2.22), for a total transaction of A$5,987,055.82 ($3,887,698.58).

Servcorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Servcorp Increases Dividend

Servcorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Servcorp’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Servcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.18%.

(Get Free Report)

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Servcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.