Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Jason Phillips Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.90, for a total value of C$249,000.00.

Jason Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Celestica alerts:

On Friday, November 3rd, Jason Phillips sold 60,000 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.15, for a total value of C$1,509,000.00.

Celestica Price Performance

TSE CLS opened at C$35.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.24. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.31 and a 1 year high of C$37.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.6926316 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on Celestica

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.