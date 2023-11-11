Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.95, for a total value of C$453,645.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$89.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$93.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$94.33.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

