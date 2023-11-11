Insider Selling: Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Michael M. Wilson sold 45,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.05, for a total value of C$1,532,205.00.

Celestica Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of CLS opened at C$35.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.43. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.31 and a 52-week high of C$37.58. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.58%. Analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.6926316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.