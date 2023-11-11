Insider Selling: Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) Director Sells 28,100 Shares of Stock

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Free Report) Director Marc Magellan Pais sold 28,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.39, for a total value of C$67,108.42.

Arizona Metals Stock Performance

Arizona Metals stock opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.99. Arizona Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.42 and a 52 week high of C$6.98.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

