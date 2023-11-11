eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,932 shares in the company, valued at $443,670.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 148.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in eHealth by 258.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in eHealth by 34.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in eHealth by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

EHTH stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. eHealth has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $205.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.12). eHealth had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

