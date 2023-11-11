Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curaleaf from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Curaleaf

Curaleaf Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $338.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.02 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 31.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curaleaf will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.