AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in AutoNation by 17.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $132.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.23. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoNation will post 22.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

