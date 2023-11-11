Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.74%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

