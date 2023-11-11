The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $356.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.88.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $1,203,082.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,082.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $120,598.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,596.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $16,025,205. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

