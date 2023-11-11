Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,045 ($49.93).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($54.31) to GBX 4,600 ($56.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($52.46) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, September 8th.

In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,471 ($42.85) per share, with a total value of £31,239 ($38,561.91). 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,264 ($40.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,931.36, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,416.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,381.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,441 ($30.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,709 ($45.78).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 34.10 ($0.42) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,970.41%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

