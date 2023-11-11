SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $279.12 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $218.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.87. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

