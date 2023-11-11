Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.75.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.48. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 34.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth approximately $828,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 15.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

