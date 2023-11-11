Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Pi Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
LCFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.
