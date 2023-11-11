Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

MQ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Marqeta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.90 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 83.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Stories

