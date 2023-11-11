Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.15.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$25.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.32. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.02 and a 52 week high of C$27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 126.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.26.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.64 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 65.04% and a return on equity of 25.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.5988701 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

