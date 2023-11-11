Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) PT Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RBY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.80 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Rubellite Energy stock opened at C$2.50 on Friday. Rubellite Energy has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$154.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.09.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 59.13%. The business had revenue of C$18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rubellite Energy will post 0.5481336 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goosen sold 19,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.32, for a total value of C$44,231.30. Corporate insiders own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Featured Stories

