Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$71.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.04.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$56.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

