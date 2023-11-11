Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$76.00 at Cormark

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$73.50 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$66.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.04.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$56.93 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.15 and a twelve month high of C$67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

