Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RUS. TD Securities increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.86.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of RUS opened at C$37.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$27.45 and a 52-week high of C$40.52.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 3.6934307 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

