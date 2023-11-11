SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at CIBC

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins set a C$28.50 price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$22.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.19. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

