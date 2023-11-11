Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 1.3 %
TSE:WPRT opened at C$8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of C$140.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.89. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of C$6.83 and a 52-week high of C$18.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.12.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
