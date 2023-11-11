Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:WPRT opened at C$8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of C$140.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.89. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of C$6.83 and a 52-week high of C$18.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.12.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.