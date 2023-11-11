WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$210.00 Price Target at Desjardins

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$208.00 to C$210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$216.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$205.50.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP

WSP Global Price Performance

WSP stock opened at C$188.90 on Friday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$152.92 and a one year high of C$196.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$188.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$181.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.9336413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.