Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$99.64.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$94.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.13. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$63.38 and a 52 week high of C$95.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Stantec had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.0491958 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

