Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB cut shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$50.55 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.39.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$42.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$32.92 and a 52-week high of C$60.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Stelco’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

