Kimberly Pinson Buys 33,333 Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) CFO Kimberly Pinson acquired 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $19,333.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,333.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intrusion Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Intrusion Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intrusion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 67.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 186,350 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.