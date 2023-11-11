Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VERA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $21.02.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.23. Analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $86,798.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,394.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 194.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 176,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

