Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Vertex Stock Performance

Vertex stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Vertex has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.91 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 105,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $2,393,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,889,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,918,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,806,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,644,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 105,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $2,393,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,889,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,918,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,792,182 shares of company stock valued at $40,581,199 over the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vertex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

