The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $33.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Vertex Price Performance

NASDAQ VERX opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vertex has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.91 million. Research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In related news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,401,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,806,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,644,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 10,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $239,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,756.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,401,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,806,717 shares in the company, valued at $135,644,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,792,182 shares of company stock worth $40,581,199. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vertex by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

