Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 33,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 51,105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 29,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $25.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

