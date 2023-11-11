Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 221 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VXF stock opened at $139.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.59. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

