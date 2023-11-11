Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TPVG opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPVG

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

(Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.