Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,569 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,501 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,223,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,368,000 after acquiring an additional 784,793 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,887,000 after acquiring an additional 644,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,652,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,881,603.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,143,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

