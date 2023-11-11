Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,207 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,355 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,824,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $177,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $197,239,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 4.4 %

EXPE stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Melius began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.55.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

