W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,604 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,831,000 after purchasing an additional 208,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WPC opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.84.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.071 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

